Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Director Sells $77,728.80 in Stock

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) Director Energy Capital Partners Manage sold 18,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $77,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CTOS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.26. 243,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,091. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Custom Truck One Source’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Custom Truck One Source

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTOS. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the first quarter worth $58,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the first quarter worth $68,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

