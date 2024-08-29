Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.78

Shares of Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.78 and last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 4937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

Dai Nippon Printing Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.68.

Get Dai Nippon Printing alerts:

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 5.51%.

About Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dai Nippon Printing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai Nippon Printing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.