DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) Short Interest Down 64.7% in August

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the July 31st total of 105,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 978,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DatChat Stock Down 8.1 %

DATS stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,607. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.36. DatChat has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $6.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36.

DatChat Company Profile

DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.

