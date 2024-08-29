David Simpson Sells 546 Shares of Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL) Stock

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL – Get Free Report) insider David Simpson sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.41), for a total transaction of £999.18 ($1,317.66).

David Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, David Simpson sold 1,366 shares of Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.41), for a total transaction of £2,499.78 ($3,296.56).

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON EGL opened at GBX 183.50 ($2.42) on Thursday. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 144.03 ($1.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 193 ($2.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 181.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 173.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £203.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1,016.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Announces Dividend

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a GBX 2.05 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,444.44%.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

