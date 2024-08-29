Dennis H. Nelson Sells 24,666 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 24,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $1,046,825.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,924,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,688,978.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Buckle Stock Up 1.5 %

BKE stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,503. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $48.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.66.

Get Buckle alerts:

Buckle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Buckle’s payout ratio is 33.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Buckle from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Buckle

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Buckle

(Get Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.