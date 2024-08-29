Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Short Interest Up 56.1% in August

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,200 shares, a growth of 56.1% from the July 31st total of 94,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,472.0 days.

Shares of DWVYF stock remained flat at $30.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.67. Derwent London has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $30.30.

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

