Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Short Interest Update

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 51.0% from the July 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Desert Mountain Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS DMEHF traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 0.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,613. Desert Mountain Energy has a fifty-two week low of 0.16 and a fifty-two week high of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.21.

About Desert Mountain Energy

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas, and mineral properties in the Southwestern United States. It holds interest in the Holbrook Basin helium project located in the Northern Arizona. The company was formerly known as African Queen Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Desert Mountain Energy Corp.

