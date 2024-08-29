Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Short Interest Update

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 51.0% from the July 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Desert Mountain Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS DMEHF traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 0.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,613. Desert Mountain Energy has a fifty-two week low of 0.16 and a fifty-two week high of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.21.
About Desert Mountain Energy
