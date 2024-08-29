Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Price Target to $190.00

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Quaker Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:KWR opened at $165.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $138.67 and a one year high of $221.94. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.35 and a 200-day moving average of $184.26.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $463.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the second quarter worth about $1,051,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 3.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

