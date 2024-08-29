DigiByte Price Down 13.9% This Week (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DigiByte has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. DigiByte has a total market cap of $110.06 million and $6.55 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,109.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.23 or 0.00545138 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009880 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.86 or 0.00104661 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.33 or 0.00267859 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00031410 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00038282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00072014 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,216,740,099 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.