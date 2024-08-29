Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $129.60

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $129.60 and last traded at $129.21, with a volume of 292449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.33.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAS. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 4.3% during the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. 3.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Featured Articles

