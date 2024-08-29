Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Up 6%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.85 and last traded at $38.78. 44,520,293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 71,187,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.68.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $3,002,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $2,459,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

