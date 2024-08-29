Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Dividend 15 Split Stock Performance

TSE:DFN traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 592,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,787. Dividend 15 Split has a twelve month low of C$2.94 and a twelve month high of C$5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.33, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$653.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.22.

About Dividend 15 Split

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

