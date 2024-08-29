Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.29.

Several research firms have weighed in on DBM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.75 to C$9.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC reduced their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Doman Building Materials Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at C$7.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.33. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of C$6.32 and a 12 month high of C$8.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.47. The stock has a market cap of C$611.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

