Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Position Raised by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $8,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,036,544,000 after purchasing an additional 222,949 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $322,859,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 635,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $315,685,000 after purchasing an additional 138,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $208,604,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,003,000 after buying an additional 230,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, July 12th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.39.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DPZ stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $414.10. 257,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,449. The business has a 50 day moving average of $456.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.39. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.05 and a 52 week high of $542.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.19 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.