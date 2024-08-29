Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.770–0.690 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $313.0 million-$315.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.0 million. Domo also updated its FY25 guidance to $(0.77)-$(0.69) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOMO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $7.72. The stock had a trading volume of 374,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,817. Domo has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $12.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $294.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.45.

In related news, Director Daniel David Daniel III purchased 150,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 411,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Domo news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 7,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $48,600.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 406,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,641.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel David Daniel III bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 411,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,266. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

