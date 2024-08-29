DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Trading Up 4.6%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.98 and last traded at $18.98. 41,027 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 175,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on DOYU shares. HSBC raised shares of DouYu International from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DouYu International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded DouYu International from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

DouYu International Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $595.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.74 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter. DouYu International had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 1.35%.

Institutional Trading of DouYu International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 32,857 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 50,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

See Also

