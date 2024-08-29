Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

NYSE DPG opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.