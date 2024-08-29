Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.220–0.220 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $640.0 million-$640.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $633.4 million.

Duluth Trading Up 18.6 %

Duluth stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 758,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,911. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.14. Duluth has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $121.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Duluth had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Duluth will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Duluth from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

