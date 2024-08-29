Dymension (DYM) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $282.01 Million

Dymension (DYM) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Dymension coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00002376 BTC on exchanges. Dymension has a market cap of $282.01 million and approximately $10.79 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dymension has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dymension

Dymension’s total supply is 1,032,287,561 coins and its circulating supply is 200,534,039 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,032,251,253 with 200,459,409 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.46197636 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $14,707,917.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dymension should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

