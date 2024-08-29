Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in August

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ebara Stock Down 1.6 %

EBCOY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.68. 12,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,646. Ebara has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58.

Ebara Company Profile

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems, Environmental Plants, and Precision Machinery segments. The company offers pumps, fans, blowers, chillers, and heating and cooling equipment, compressors, steam turbines, steam turbine generator sets, cryogenic pumps, expanders, dry vacuum pumps, chemical mechanical polishing systems, gas abatement systems, precision machinery network, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, plating systems, and ozonized water generators.

