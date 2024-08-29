ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Stock Price Up 6%

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) shares were up 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 65,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 122,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

ECARX Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $584.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.29.

About ECARX

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

Featured Stories

