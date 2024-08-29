Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Shares Down 25%

Shares of Echo Energy plc (LON:ECHO – Get Free Report) fell 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0 ($0.00). 1,495,966,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 611% from the average session volume of 210,319,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0 ($0.00).

Echo Energy Trading Down 25.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.56.

About Echo Energy

(Get Free Report)

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur comprising 12 producing oil and gas fields located in Argentina. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.