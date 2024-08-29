ECO Animal Health Group’s (EAH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
ECO Animal Health Group Price Performance
ECO Animal Health Group stock opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.42) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 113.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £72.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5,375.00 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.96. ECO Animal Health Group has a 52 week low of GBX 82.67 ($1.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 135 ($1.78).
About ECO Animal Health Group
