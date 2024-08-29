ECO Animal Health Group’s (EAH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

ECO Animal Health Group stock opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.42) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 113.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £72.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5,375.00 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.96. ECO Animal Health Group has a 52 week low of GBX 82.67 ($1.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 135 ($1.78).

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, registers, and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company provides Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of enteric and respiratory diseases in pigs and poultry. It also offers generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites, such as worms, ticks, mange, and lices in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

