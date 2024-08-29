Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.
Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
