Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.52-1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.436-1.444 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion. Elastic also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.520-1.560 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ESTC shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Elastic from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Elastic from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.11.

Get Elastic alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elastic

Elastic Trading Up 0.6 %

Elastic stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.64. 2,325,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,577. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.55 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.86. Elastic has a 12 month low of $59.30 and a 12 month high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.15 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.83%. Analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 180,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total value of $19,407,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,874,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,980,127.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total value of $19,407,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,874,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,980,127.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 18,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $2,068,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,961 shares in the company, valued at $50,769,513.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,312 shares of company stock valued at $38,626,610 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.