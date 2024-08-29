Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.370-0.390 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $353.0 million-$355.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $360.9 million. Elastic also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.520-1.560 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ESTC. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Elastic from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Elastic from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.11.

Get Elastic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Elastic

Elastic Trading Up 0.6 %

ESTC traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,444,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,577. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.86. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.55 and a beta of 0.98. Elastic has a 12-month low of $59.30 and a 12-month high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.15 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 4.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elastic news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 3,457 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $382,966.46. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 82,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,139,128.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 3,457 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $382,966.46. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 82,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,139,128.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,820 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $639,443.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,805,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 355,312 shares of company stock valued at $38,626,610. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.