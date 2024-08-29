Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.520-1.560 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Elastic also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.52-1.56 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.11.

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,134,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,438. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $59.30 and a fifty-two week high of $136.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.15 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 9,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.88, for a total transaction of $1,061,880.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,698,394.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $639,443.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,805,311.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 9,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.88, for a total transaction of $1,061,880.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,698,394.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 355,312 shares of company stock valued at $38,626,610. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

