Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Sells $1,106,935.44 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total value of $1,106,935.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

On Monday, July 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total value of $111,768.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $106,304.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,390. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $153.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Electronic Arts

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.