Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Kintegral Advisory LLC

Kintegral Advisory LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,828 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,743 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $30,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,296,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $153.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.28.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.88, for a total transaction of $372,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,448,493.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.88, for a total transaction of $372,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,448,493.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $106,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,232,017.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,986 shares of company stock worth $2,587,326. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

