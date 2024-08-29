Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) traded up 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $953.50 and last traded at $952.75. 528,224 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,080,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $952.74.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.76.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $888.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $818.23. The stock has a market cap of $901.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,120,089 shares of company stock worth $990,278,343 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,845,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

