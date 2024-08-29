Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. PFS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $39.38. 2,715,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,417,961. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average of $36.07. The stock has a market cap of $84.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.05.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.01%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

