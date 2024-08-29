ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 154,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the previous session’s volume of 63,274 shares.The stock last traded at $6.93 and had previously closed at $5.97.

GWH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $1.15 to $0.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Roth Capital raised shares of ESS Tech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ESS Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.74.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in ESS Tech by 11.7% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 219,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 23,022 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ESS Tech by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,263,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 212,070 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

