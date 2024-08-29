ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 154,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the previous session’s volume of 63,274 shares.The stock last traded at $6.93 and had previously closed at $5.97.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GWH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $1.15 to $0.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Roth Capital raised shares of ESS Tech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ESS Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.74.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ESS Tech
ESS Tech Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESS Tech
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in ESS Tech by 11.7% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 219,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 23,022 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ESS Tech by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,263,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 212,070 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.
ESS Tech Company Profile
ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ESS Tech
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- What are earnings reports?
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.