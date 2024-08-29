Ethena USDe (USDE) Trading Down 0% This Week

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. In the last week, Ethena USDe has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Ethena USDe has a total market capitalization of $2.89 billion and approximately $40.54 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethena USDe token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ethena USDe

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 2,895,161,429 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 2,906,149,573.6681685. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99897362 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $58,278,126.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena USDe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethena USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

