Ethereum (ETH) Reaches Market Cap of $306.38 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 29th. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $306.38 billion and approximately $14.55 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethereum has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $2,546.81 or 0.04262081 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00039557 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00013242 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009863 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007771 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,298,530 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

