Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF) Short Interest Update

Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 91.8% from the July 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Eureka Lithium Stock Performance
Eureka Lithium stock remained flat at 0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 91 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.95. Eureka Lithium has a fifty-two week low of 0.15 and a fifty-two week high of 7.30.
Eureka Lithium Company Profile
