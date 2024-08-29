Evercore ISI Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Evercore ISI reissued their outperform rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JSPR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $19.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $300.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.56. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $31.01.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 494,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,144,000. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

