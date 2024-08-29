Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) CEO Seth Blackley Sells 187,904 Shares

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) CEO Seth Blackley sold 187,904 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $5,637,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,357,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

Evolent Health stock opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.59. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $647.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EVH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Institutional Trading of Evolent Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Evolent Health by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Evolent Health by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1,470.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

