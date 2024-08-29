Evolution Advisers Inc. Sells 1,996 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Evolution Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Evolution Advisers Inc. owned about 0.18% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $88,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NULG traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.49. 28,914 shares of the stock were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.11.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

