Evolution Advisers Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Evolution Advisers Inc. lessened its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 75,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,816,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,114,000 after purchasing an additional 120,753 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $40.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,809,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,161. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.69.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

