Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVNGet Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This is an increase from Evolution Mining’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

Evolution Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jacob (Jake) Klein sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.27 ($2.88), for a total value of A$853,800.00 ($576,891.89). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,400. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evolution Mining Company Profile

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It owns and operates mines, including Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN)

