Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.09

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.09 and last traded at $47.90, with a volume of 54750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.18.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Experian in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

