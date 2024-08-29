Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,653 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,036,000 after acquiring an additional 58,367 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.7% during the second quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 9,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,210,000. Finally, Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $117.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $461.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

