Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.9% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.13. 2,562,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,955,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.05. The company has a market cap of $465.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

