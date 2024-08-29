Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) CEO Michael M. Rowe Buys 27,071 Shares

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) CEO Michael M. Rowe acquired 27,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $14,076.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 109,998 shares in the company, valued at $57,198.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eyenovia Price Performance

EYEN stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,922. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $2.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eyenovia during the second quarter worth $3,601,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,790,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 360,924 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 1,444.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 219,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 205,390 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Eyenovia in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 25.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eyenovia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eyenovia, Inc, an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.