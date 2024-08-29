Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decrease of 97.0% from the July 31st total of 46,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 11.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Down 12.2 %

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,850,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195,214. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 5.73. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $1,100.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($5.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric had a negative net margin of 29,540.78% and a negative return on equity of 147.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $420,000. Busey Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter worth $252,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter worth $102,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter worth $25,000. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

