FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Director Mark Elenowitz Buys 6,200 Shares

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) Director Mark Elenowitz purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Elenowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Mark Elenowitz acquired 344 shares of FAT Brands stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $3,797.76.

FAT Brands Price Performance

FAT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.16. The company had a trading volume of 925 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,825. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $81.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.82. FAT Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $9.48.

FAT Brands Increases Dividend

FAT Brands ( NASDAQ:FAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $152.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FAT Brands Inc. will post -8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%. This is a boost from FAT Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.08%.

Institutional Trading of FAT Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAT. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAT Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of FAT Brands by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 175,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 32,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FAT Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

