Fetch.ai Hits 1-Day Volume of $293.61 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and $293.61 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00002016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00039851 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00013222 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007724 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.