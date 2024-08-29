FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Stock Price Down 3.9%

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.66 and last traded at $5.67. 253,024 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,749,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FIGS. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of FIGS from $7.50 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FIGS from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.40.

Get FIGS alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FIGS

FIGS Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41. The company has a market cap of $981.36 million, a PE ratio of 52.45, a P/E/G ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 1.42.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. FIGS had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $144.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $228,849.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 425,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,547. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,638 shares of company stock valued at $252,720. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 50.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in FIGS by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in FIGS by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in FIGS by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in shares of FIGS by 3.3% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 133,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FIGS

(Get Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.