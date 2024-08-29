Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 188 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,707 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.38. 4,538,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,235,447. The company has a market capitalization of $194.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,912,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

