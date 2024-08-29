Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 1,215 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 3.32% of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF Stock Performance

TRND traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.04. 221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,456. Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF has a 12-month low of $27.39 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $54.52 million, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (TRND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds index. TRND, a fund of funds, provides exposure to large- and mid-cap companies in developed markets including the US. Its underlying funds use momentum to toggle to cash at 50% or 100%.

